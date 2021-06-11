Timnath Town Council Updates from May 25 Meeting

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, May 25 meeting:

Council approved an amendment to the Timnath Landing Planned Development Overlay to make the development more pedestrian-friendly and better emphasize front porches and yards by putting the garages at the rear of homes, accessed by alleys. The amendment reduces lot sizes in the multi-unit townhome area of the development from 1,800 square feet to 1,200 square feet. It also reduces the front yard utility easement from 14 feet to 8 feet.

Council approved an amendment to the Timnath Landing Preliminary Plat creating 125 lots for single-family attached townhomes in the Timnath Landing Subdivision. The plat allows for roughly 12 dwelling units per acre and provides 22 percent open space, park areas, and trail connections.

Council approved a minor subdivision consisting of four commercial lots and one tract immediately north of Harmony Road and east of Signal Tree Drive. The subdivision will have a minimum of 25 percent functional open space. The subdivision will be accessed by a new “right-in” entrance from Harmony Road, with internal roads connecting to Signal Tree Drive for exit.

Council approved a resolution finalizing a Subdivision Improvement Agreement for the Fisher property. This agreement will govern the phased development of the Fisher Subdivision and utilizes Timnath’s standard subdivision improvement agreement.

Council approved a resolution authorizing Phase 2 improvements at Timnath Reservoir in keeping with the master plan approved in 2017 but modified to reflect input from a town-wide survey in 2020. The improvements will connect two miles of trails, create an overlook area, and include a waterless restroom, improved parking, picnic areas, landscaping, and other park amenities. Council directed staff to refrain from constructing a small sand area near the water in favor of additional turf.

Council discussed the remaining 2021 event schedule and gave staff direction to present additional events for consideration at a future council meeting.

Council discussed the request from Colorado Youth Outdoors (CYO) to sponsor its 2021 Winter Wonderland event. The Council discussed how to support the organization’s event, while also building community in Timnath. Council will revisit the request at a future meeting.