Timnath Town Council Updates, January 11, 2022, Meeting

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, January 11 meeting:

Council passed a resolution approving a Development Site Plan proposal for 168 multi-family housing units for adults 55 years and older. The project is on 8.5 acres in the Rendezvous (Trailside) Subdivision. The site will contain three multi-family buildings including one and two-bedroom rental units. The plan includes parking, clubhouse, pool, pickleball court, putting green, and a dog park.

Council approved an Ordinance setting the regular election for April 5 and establishing procedures for the conduct of the election. There are two councilmember seats up for election.

The Town Council approved an Ordinance regarding referral to the electors of a ballot question on restoring municipal authority to provide high-speed internet to town users. Before the Colorado Legislature approved SB 152 in 2005, the town had the authority to provide these services or partner with others to do so. If this ballot question is approved, the town would regain that authority.

Council passed an Ordinance approving referring two ballot questions to the registered electors of the town for the general municipal election scheduled for April 5. Ballot question Number One would amend the Home Rule Charter to provide that no Town Council member shall serve more than two full consecutive terms of office. When an official has reached a term limit, they must take two years off before beginning a new term in the same office. Ballot question Number Two would amend the Town Charter to revise election deadlines for circulating and turning in petitions, filing write-in affidavits, and cancelation of elections, to make them consistent with the Colorado Municipal Election Code.

Council passed the first reading of an Ordinance approving a proposal to amend multiple sections of the Land Use Code in order to provide greater clarity on items relating to administration, use regulations, development standards, land subdivision, and annexation procedures. There is a public hearing set for January 25.