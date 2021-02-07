Timnath Town Council Updates

The Timnath Town Council approved a multitude of matters on Tuesday, January 26.

Timnath Town Council approved the Fisher Farm Subdivision 1st Filing Final Plat with the condition that staff work with the owner/applicant to address minor, non-substantive modifications and unresolved comments before final signatures. This is a final plat proposal for 211 single-family lots on 84 acres and 2 future development tracts totaling 154 acres located west of CR-5 and south of the future extension of CR-42E in the Fisher Subdivision.

This final plat will also include a 7-acre neighborhood park and open space tracts and lots backing to open space, creating greenbelts.

Council also approved an ordinance amending the Timnath Municipal Code.

This ordinance adopts a set of uniform sales tax definitions that allows the town to formally acknowledge the economic nexus for retailers or vendors without a physical presence in the state. These updates will help ensure that all retailers and vendors collect and remit sales tax to the town for all sales, including online sales, made within the town.

Council approved the appointment of Eric Westlind, who has served as an alternate member of the Planning Commission since 2019, to a regular commissioner seat vacated by the resignation of Don Risden.

Council also approved a Resolution and Change Order to complete the Timnath Reservoir Non-Potable Supply System’s second phase.

The work includes installing a second meter vault, double well pump, 6″ transmission line connection to the first phase, and installing a control and monitoring system.

Council approved the formation of the Harmony Corridor Design Review Committee (DRC).

The DRC will conduct a technical review of the application, during the review process, against the Harmony Corridor Standards within the Land Use Code. The DRCs role does not include the creation or administration of Town policies similar to other town committee functions.

Council approved the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between the Town of Timnath and Poudre School District (PSD). For years, the town and PSD have been working together to establish an IGA for PSD to collect payment instead of (PILO) funds on every building permit associated with new development in Timnath.

The completion of the IGA allows for funds collected by and held by the town for PSD’s benefit to be transferred to PSD and shift the collection of PILO funds from the town to PSD.

For more information regarding the Town of Timnath, visit https://timnath.org.