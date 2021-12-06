Town of Timnath to Break Ground on New Police Station December 8

Town of Timnath, Mayor Mark Soukup, and Chief Police, Terry Jones, invite the community to join them at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Timnath police station, which will be located between Harmony Road and Timnath Trail Drive, just east of the Backyard Bird and Domino’s Pizza. The event will take place Wednesday, December 8 from Noon to 2 pm.

A 2018 resident survey showed that public safety was the top priority for the Town’s community. The new police station is a physical manifestation of the Town’s commitment to the community and to the police force.

“The Town of Timnath is dedicated to its police force and the safety of our community,” said Terry Jones, Chief of Town of Timnath Police. “A great deal of thought has gone into designing this facility that will bring a number of much-needed safety spaces for residents and resources to the police department.”

A Town Council meeting approved the proposed 22,000 square foot new police station with a budget of $13,400,000 to be situated on 3.2 acres.

The energy-efficient facility will allow the Timnath police department to grow and handle 24/7 service without using any surrounding resources. Great consideration was made to the needs and safety of the community. The new station will include a safe zone for those who may not have an immediate place to go, like victims of domestic violence. There also will be a neutral meeting area where singles can feel safe getting together for a first date or where residents can meet for Craigslist transactions.

The design is the vision of alm2s and construction will be done by Fransen Pittman. The new facility is expected to open in December 2022.

About The Town of Timnath: The Town’s vision is a community that is well planned, has balanced growth, is artfully reflective of the Town’s history, is well managed, welcomes business, and is an influential partner in Northern Colorado. Timnath is a destination community that is clean, green, and serene. We are a rapidly growing community, seeing new commercial and residential growth unparalleled in Northern Colorado. We are proud of our heritage and excited about the future.