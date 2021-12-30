Town of Windsor Offers Christmas Tree Recycling Program

Let the joy of the holidays live on even after taking down the Christmas tree. The Town of Windsor Christmas Tree Recycling program returns this year to provide residents with a free and more sustainable alternative to sending trees to the landfill.

Live trees can be recycled from December 28 through January 30 at Eastman Park South near the Treasure Island Demonstration Garden off of Laku Lake Road. Trees must be free of decorations including wire, hooks, tinsel, tags, plastic, and lights. Artificial trees are not accepted. This program is available to Windsor residents at no additional cost.

“We’re excited to continue offering tree recycling,” said Town Forester Ken Kawamura. “It allows trees to be mulched and used in outdoor spaces around town. We ask residents to only bring living trees and follow our guidelines so we can continue to offer this service for years to come.”

Prior to getting mulched, trees will be used one last time as part of Windsor’s nature play tradition, Magical Forest, scheduled for February 19 from 10 am to 3 pm at Eastman Park South. Families can come for some hot chocolate and build forts, giant bird nests, and more. No registration is necessary. Learn more by viewing the winter activity guide at recreationliveshere.com/activityguide.

For more information about the Town of Windsor Forestry Division, visit recreationliveshere.com/forestry.