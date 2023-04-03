Town of Windsor to Host Mayor’s Waterwise Challenge in April

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Mayor Paul Rennemeyer invites Windsor residents to participate in the Mayor’s Waterwise Challenge from April 1-30. The challenge encourages residents to explore the community in search of an image depicting the Windsor water droplet, hidden in 20 waterwise locations around town.

Starting April 1, residents will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt to win prizes. The blue Windsor Water Droplet will be hidden among the town’s parks and facilities, including one bronze droplet, one silver droplet and one gold droplet. Residents will be able to submit a picture of the water droplets via a QR code at the hidden location for a chance to win the first, second, third and runner-up grand prizes. The contest runs April 1-30.

The first Windsor resident who finds the gold Windsor water droplet will win a smart sprinkler controller with free installation from Windsor’s Water Conservation Technician. The first Windsor resident to find the silver Windsor water droplet will also win a smart sprinkler controller, but no installation. The first Windsor resident to find the bronze Windsor water droplet, will win an ultra-high efficient toilet. Lastly, the runner-up, who finds the most blue Windsor water droplets, will win a reusable water conservation bag full of gifts.

“The goal of this contest is to raise awareness about water conservation and to make it a part of our everyday life,” says Rennemeyer. “Reducing the amount of water you use lowers your utility bill and preserves a limited resource for generations to come. By participating and learning about how Windsor is taking steps to conserve water, we hope it inspires you to take those steps in your home or business as well.”

The Town of Windsor has implemented a variety of water efficiency initiatives as a necessary practice to manage water resources for the future. As Northern Colorado continues to grow, the demand for a secure and resilient water supply grows as well. Water conservation is a vital part of assuring that water supply remains reliable.

Learn more about Windsor water efficiency at windsorgov.com/Efficiency.