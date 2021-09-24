Transfort Announces Service Reductions and Suspensions

Due to employee shortages, Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, will temporarily suspend Routes 11 & 12 effective Monday, Sept. 27, until further notice. Routes 11 & 12 typically have low ridership and suspending these routes will help ensure more stable service on other routes.

Additionally, Route 16 service will be reduced to once per hour. Route 16 normally operates every 30 minutes. All departures will leave the South Transit Center at 45 minutes after the hour beginning at 5:45 a.m., with the last departure at 6:45 p.m. The departures at 15 minutes after the hour are suspended. View schedules at ridetransfort.com/routes/route-16 and click on ‘Exceptions’ to view Covid-level service.

“Transfort is experiencing similar hiring challenges as other service industries,” Transfort and Parking Services Director Drew Brooks said. “Over the summer, despite holding hiring events and expanding our advertising and outreach, we went several months without receiving a single applicant for over 20 open positions. We are looking at alternatives for recruiting but we expect this employee shortage to have service impacts for some time to come.”

Transfort recognizes that some community members rely on buses as their primary mode of transportation and on-demand taxi service will be available along the suspended routes. All residents can schedule a taxi trip to or from a bus stop along a route that is suspended, or to or from another linked bus stop or transit center. This service is available on:

Routes 11 & 12: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Routes 2, 3, 8, 14, 16 & MAX: Sundays only, 8 am to 7 pm

Taxi trips must be scheduled the same day the trip will be taken by calling 970-225-4831. Call center hours are Monday through Friday from 5:30 am to 8 pm, and Saturday through Sunday from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

All Transfort services continue to be fare-free under an emergency order signed in March 2020. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required on all Transfort buses per the Federal Transit Administration mandate.