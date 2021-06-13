Transfort Installs Solar Lighting for Safety at Bus Stops

A solar lighting pilot program will illuminate about 20 bus stops that are not currently lit from another source, like nearby streetlights or bus shelters. Adequate lighting at bus stops will enhance security and help notify bus drivers that a passenger is waiting at the stop, reducing rider pass-bys.

“The idea to install the lights came from our bus operators, who are always looking out for the safety of our passengers,” said Drew Brooks, Director of Transfort and Parking Services.

The new lights are completely solar-powered with a battery storage system large enough to last five days. Riders will be able to activate the light using a push-button placed at an ADA-accessible height. The light will stay illuminated for approximately five minutes.

The solar lights comply with the City’s Night Sky initiative directing light downward and are used only where and when they are needed. To find out more about the Night Sky initiative, visit fcgov.com/nightsky

Installation is expected to begin at the end of May with completion by mid-June. For a list of bus stops with the new solar lights, visit: http://ridetransfort.com/abouttransfort/safety

This project was funded with FTA 5310 funds (funding for projects for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities).