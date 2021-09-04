USDA Forest Service Announces Fall Fire Hire Event

Permanent and Career Seasonal positions Grades GS-03 through GS-06

The USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region is hosting a Fall Fire Hire event to fill approximately 100 wildland fire jobs including Engine, Hotshot, Helitack, Handcrew and Fuels positions. The hiring process will be expedited using Direct Hire Authority with vacancies filled in the fall of 2021. All who are interested in pursuing an exciting and fulfilling career in wildland fire management are encouraged to apply.

Positions to be filled are entry-level to supervisory forestry aid positions in the job series 0462, ranging in pay grade from 03 to 06, commonly known as GS-0462-03 – GS-0462-06. Tours of duty will range from permanent seasonal to permanent full-time. Duty locations will be announced, with the majority of these positions being within the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Current job openings are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/fire-aviation. The vacancy announcements were posted on the U.S. Government’s official website for employment opportunities at USAJOBS starting on August 27, 2021.

Several helpful, recorded webinars are available on the Teams website, including Tips for Job Seekers, How to Write a Federal Resume, Hiring Qualifications & Eligibilities, and Navigating USAJOBS.gov. Note that you may be prompted to download the free Microsoft Teams application.

Basic training will be provided to all new hires. Those applying for higher-level positions must meet Interagency Fire Program Management (IFPM) and Forest Service – Fire Program Management (FS-FPM) qualifications before the closing date and a current Incident Qualifications and Certification (IQCS) Master Record or other documentation will be required for these positions. For more information, please contact the Forest Service office at your location of interest and ask to be directed to the fire management organization.