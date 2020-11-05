Volunteer Positions Give Residents Opportunity to Get Involved

Weld County residents are being asked to volunteer for one of six advisory boards and commissions with current openings to learn more about Weld County Government and offer insights on how to improve government services.

Boards and commissions with current openings include the Area Agency on Aging (AAA), Workforce Development Board, Greeley-Weld Housing Authority Board, Weld County Building Code Board of Appeals, Weld Faith Partnership Council, and Building Trades Advisory Committee. Extensive experience in government is not required to serve on a board or commission.

“The services we provide are for the benefit of our residents,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “Volunteer service on an advisory board or commission helps people learn more about those services and offers insight on how those services can be improved to be even more beneficial,” Mike said.

Each board and commission is seeking individuals eager to contribute, learn about specific issues, and work alongside county staff and peers throughout the county on how those issues can be addressed. There are a wide variety of board and commission openings catering to different interests for different people.

The Greeley-Weld Housing Authority Board is searching for residents within Weld County residents to fill two new openings with members of the board meeting with the authority’s executive director and providing recommendations related to the authority’s administration and its financial policies. The financial policies are used to provide housing assistance to Weld County families.

Residents also have the opportunity to volunteer to serve on the award-winning Workforce Development Board, utilize knowledge of construction to assist the Building Trades Advisory Committee or Weld County Building Board of Appeals, work to identify issues that impact the faith-based community as a part of the Weld Faith Partnership Council or identify issues that impact seniors as a member of the Area Agency on Aging.

Applications are currently being accepted now through Monday, November 16.

“These volunteer opportunities are a great way to get involved in government and have a positive impact,” said Mike.

For more information regarding these opportunities and apply, visit: https://tinyurl.com/WCBoardsCommissions-openings or call 970-336-7204