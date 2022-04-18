Water & Sanitation Districts Announce New General Manager

The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) and South Fort Collins Sanitation District (SFCSD) have named Chris Pletcher, the current interim general manager, as the new permanent general manager effective April 1.

Pletcher joined the Districts in 2019 as the district engineer and has over 25 years of experience in utilities and engineering, specifically within the drinking water and sanitary sewer systems. Pletcher is a licensed professional engineer and has experience in both the private and public sectors providing department-level leadership with financial accountability and staff management responsibilities. In February 2022 Pletcher transitioned from his previous role as district engineer to interim general manager for the FCLWD and SFCSD.

“Chris Pletcher has been an instrumental member of the Districts’ leadership team since 2019 and has supported many key projects over the years including long-term planning for infrastructure, operational and technical improvements and efficiencies, and two major plant expansions. The Board of Directors are looking forward to having his continued expertise and leadership to guide the Districts,” said Jim Ling, SFCSD board of directors chairman.

As general manager, Pletcher will be responsible for the administration, management, and operation of the FCLWD and SFCSD. He will also represent the Districts in matters of local, regional, and state interest.

“The general manager is an important role for the Districts to fulfill our mission to provide high-quality, secure, reliable, and affordable water and reclamation services,” said Jim Borland, FCLWD board of director’s chairman. “Chris Pletcher has proven himself as a strong leader for the Districts in his role as district engineer and most recently as interim general manager. The Boards of Directors are confident he will be committed to not only maintaining all current services and activities but also leading the Districts into the future with steadfastness.”

Loveland Water District & South Fort Collins Sanitation District. The Fort Collins – Loveland Water and South Fort Collins Sanitation Districts have provided water and wastewater services to businesses and citizens since 1961. The Districts serve approximately 56,000 people in an area that encompasses approximately 60 square miles in parts of Fort Collins, Loveland, Timnath, Windsor, and Larimer County. Governed by separately elected Boards of Directors, the Districts provide the full spectrum of high-quality and dependable water treatment and delivery as well as wastewater treatment and water reclamation services. For additional information about the Districts, their services, and projects visit fclwd.com.