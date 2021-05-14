Webinar to Address Water Challenges Facing a Growing Front Range

On May 26 Water Education Colorado will be hosting a webinar from 1 pm to 2 pm concerning the future of Front Range water. As the Colorado Front Range continues to see significant population growth, municipal water utilities are tasked with the challenge of managing and developing reliable water supplies to meet that anticipated growth. That job is becoming increasingly difficult with more limited water supplies, the hyper-escalation of water prices, the challenges of regulatory approval for new water projects, and the uncertainty of a changing climate.

Join in for a discussion with Adam Jokerst, who helps manage the water supply portfolio for the City of Greeley. Weld County, where Greeley sits, is outpacing the metro area, and the state as a whole, in population growth, with Weld County’s population, projected to double by 2050. Greeley recently pivoted from pursuing a reservoir project that was stalled in the permitting process to a recently approved and creatively financed groundwater project.

During the webinar, we’ll hear a conversation between Adam Jokerst and Brett Bovee, the Rocky Mountain regional director for WestWater Research, about municipal water service to new developments, sources of water supply and storage, and the need for creativity as municipal providers look to continue their reliable water service to a growing customer base. Join in to explore these topics and share questions of your own. The webinar fees are $10 for WEco members and $15 for non-members.