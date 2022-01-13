Weld County January Items of Note

ONGOING Emergency Rental Assistance – Weld County continues to process requests for Emergency Rental Assistance. To date, more than 3,500 requests have been processed and more than $8.3 M has been approved to assist renters in Weld County impacted by COVID-19. Learn more about how Weld County has been able to quickly and effectively distribute these funds to assist residents in our September 20 County Roots Newsletter.

Commissioner Chair, Pro-Tem, and Coordinators announced. At the Monday, January 3, board meeting, Weld County Commissioners formally voted on the 2022 Chair and Chair Pro-Tem, as well as assigned Commissioner Coordinator roles for the upcoming year.

Chair of the Board: Scott James Chair Pro-Tem: Mike Freeman Commissioner Scott James: Finance and Administration Accounting and Purchasing Clerk to the Board County Attorney Human Resources Public Relations/Communications Treasurer’s Office Commissioner Mike Freeman: Health Coroner’s Office Information Technology Justice Services Office of Emergency Management Public Safety Communications

Commissioner Steve Moreno: Public Works Facilities Veteran Services Fleet Services Commissioner Perry Buck: Planning Services Oil and Gas Energy Extension Office Commissioner Lori Saine: Human Services