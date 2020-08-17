Weld County Junior Livestock Sale Raises over $1 Million

The 102nd annual Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock sale raised a total of $1,040,220 as a result of the sale of animals and individual contributions from supporters.

This year’s sale took place on Monday, August 3 with over 100 people watching and participating in the live-streamed event. With the total amount raised, this year’s sale is now the third tip grossing sale in the state being the Weld County Junior Livestock sale last year and the National Western Stock Show held this year.

“Raising this amount of money is fantastic for these kids,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “The donations from buyers not only help 4-H and FFA members fund their higher education or prepare themselves for a career in agricultural production, but they also show the payoff of hard work and dedication,” Mike said.

Owners of the grand champion market goat and market lamb Karsyn Fetzer and Lauren Frink sold their livestock for $10,000 each followed by Cal Sidwell’s grand champion market beef selling for $9,500. Additionally, this year’s reserve grand champion market lamb, owned by Madison Crider, brought in $9,250.

For more information regarding the Weld County Fair and Junior Livestock Sale, visit: www.weldcountyfair.com