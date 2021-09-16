Wellington Fire Protection District Announces Chief Green’s Retirement

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

After 33 years in fire and emergency services and nine years at Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD), Fire Chief Gary Green has announced his retirement. His final day was August 30, 2021.

In 1989 Chief Green began his career in the fire service, working in resort communities, metro-area fire districts, and small towns. In 2001 he was selected as part of the U.S. Fire Administration delegation to China. Chief Green joined WFPD in 2013 as the first paid Fire Chief for the organization.

“I’m extremely proud of everything we have accomplished at Wellington Fire. I attribute it all to a visionary Board of Directors, our courageous and dedicated firefighters and staff, and supportive community,” said Chief Gary Green.

Over the last nine years, WFPD has seen significant growth and increased 911 calls for fire and emergency services. When Chief Green first started, Wellington Fire was an all-volunteer organization. Today, WFPD is a combination department with career and reserve firefighters responding out of two fully staffed fire stations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Chief Green for his hard work and dedication over the last nine years providing world-class service to the community in which we serve,” said District Board President Sue Reed. “We wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors.”

When asked what is next for Gary, he shares that he completed his sailing captain qualifications in December of 2020 and plans to be on the water as much as possible this fall and winter. In addition, he has season tickets for his beloved Oklahoma Sooners football team and is following them around with friends and family this season.

“I am just fortunate to have a career that I love and to work with the most amazing and dedicated people,” shares Gary. The District Board of Directors is taking steps necessary to begin a selection process for the next Fire Chief.