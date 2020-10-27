Willox Lane Road Work Begins Tomorrow

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department is scheduled to complete an asphalt paving project on Willox Lane starting Wednesday, October 28.

Willox Lane will be closed in one direction at a time between College Avenue and Maplewood Road due to the construction with two days of preparation work occurring prior to the closure. The work will take a total of four days to complete with weather permitting.

This work will be completed as part of the Street Maintenance Program and access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the construction.

Typical work zone hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 6 pm but work may take place outside of these times or on the weekends in order to speed up the project. Commuters are encouraged to take alternate routes in order to avoid the construction zones.

Work crews are currently aware of social distancing requirements and are making efforts to ensure that they are maintaining safe distances and following proper hygiene. Sick employees are not allowed to work.

For more information regarding the Street Maintenance Program, visit: fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615