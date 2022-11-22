Windsor Police Remind Residents to be Vigilant of Package Theft

Encouraging Windsor residents to participate in the secure streets program

With the holiday season approaching, the Windsor Police Department would like to remind residents to be mindful of package theft and porch pirates.

Each year around the holidays, there is a significant increase in online shopping orders. Once delivered to a doorstep, these packages often sit outside until the resident gets home. Package thieves, also known as porch pirates, take advantage of this opportunity to steal unattended packages. If you fall victim to porch pirates, please report it by calling the Windsor Police.

There are several things that you can do to avoid package theft. Consider asking a neighbor to pick up a package if you’re not home and offer to do the same for them. Residents can request that packages be sent to the post office or other participating locations. If you own a home surveillance system and catch footage of package theft in action, share it with the Windsor Police Department.

With increased package theft in mind, the Windsor Police Department wants to work with the community to make it harder for criminals to succeed by utilizing the Secure Streets video share program. Participation in the Secure Streets program is completely voluntary. Property owners who have private video security systems that record public areas such as streets, sidewalks, or parking lots can register their cameras with the department. By crowdsourcing information about property owners’ video devices, Windsor Police hope to create a database that allows them to quickly contact property owners for video footage that can potentially help identify, apprehend and prosecute criminals.

If you are interested in participating in the Secure Streets Program, register by submitting an online form through the Windsor Police website, windsorpd.com/221/Secure- Streets.

For more information, visit www.windsorpd.com or call the Windsor Police Department at 970-674-6400.