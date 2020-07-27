Windsor Solicits Proposals for Facilities Study and Design Services

July 27, 2020 Steven Bonifazi News 0

The Town of Windsor is currently soliciting proposals for Facilities Study and Design Services “Facilities Master Plan” to address the Town’s future.

Windsor’s current population is roughly 35,000 and is projected to grow to 50,000 within the next ten years. The Town will choose a consultant team that will carry out a study on the Town’s current and future capacity issues regarding the Police Facility and Town Hall.

The facility master plan also includes a proposal for a satellite Public Works facility as well as ideas for using unoccupied space found within the Town’s Art and Heritage Center.

Any and all firms interested are encouraged to attend a pre-bid meeting being held Friday, July 31st, at 10 am at the Windsor Public Services Facility.

Interviews of short-listed firms are anticipated to be held the week of Monday, August 10 if not earlier. Additionally, the final selection is anticipated to be made Thursday, August 20, with contract approval being made as early as September.

For more information regarding https://www.windsorgov.com/Bids.aspx?BidID=268

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Logo Design and Brand Bundle!

(970) 682-4593

by Cursor Magnet - 1 week ago

Are you needing in-home senior care?

970-658-8228

by Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado - 1 week ago

!!Grow Premium CBD!!

000-000-0000

by High Altitude School of Hydroponics (H*A*S*H) - 4 weeks ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply