Xcel Energy Starts Natural Gas Construction in Fort Collins

Xcel Energy crews are working on the Grant Avenue Natural Gas Project. This work allows Xcel Energy to continue to provide safe, reliable natural gas service and enhances natural gas system resiliency to extreme weather events.

Work will start near Cherry Street and Grant Avenue and proceed south along Grant Avenue toward Mulberry Street. Crews will be on-site preparing for the start of construction by marking and visually locating underground utility lines and delivering materials and equipment to work areas. Natural gas line installation is expected to begin on June 13. Construction will also take place on Mulberry Street, between Grant Avenue and Shields Street, later this year.

Traffic control measures, including lane shifts and parking restrictions, will be in place. Reduced speed limits will be enforced in work areas. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained, but some short-term closures may be needed for the safety of the public and our crews.

Construction is expected to continue through fall 2022. Schedules are subject to change due to weather and other factors.

The public can visit xcelenergynaturalgasprojects.com/GrantAvenue/, call the construction hotline at 720-931-9379, or email info@xcelenergygrantavenuegasproject.com with questions or for additional information.