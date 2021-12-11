2022 Wellington Municipal Election

The Town of Wellington municipal election will be held April 5, 2022, for Mayor and three (3) Trustee seats. A Municipal Candidate Information Session will be held on December 15, 2021, at 6 pm. at the Leeper Center (3800 Wilson Ave, Wellington, CO 80549).

To run for Mayor or Trustee, a person must be eighteen (18) years of age or older on or before the date of election, must reside in the municipality in which they are to be elected for a period of at least twelve consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election and must be a registered elector. No person may be a candidate for two municipal offices at the same election.

Nomination petitions will be available for pick up from the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall (3735 Cleveland Ave. Wellington, CO 80549) beginning Monday, January 4, 2022. Petitions can be circulated beginning January 4, 2022, and must be turned in to the Clerk’s Office by Monday, January 24, 2022, at 5 pm.

Information regarding the upcoming election can be located on the Town’s website at www.wellingtoncolorado.gov under Clerk’s Office.