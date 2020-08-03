Colorado General Election to be Held November 3

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold affirmed that the state’s General Election will be held Tuesday, November 3.

The reassurance came in response to worries that the election could possibly be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of concerns, Congress does hold the power to move or change general elections if need be.

“During the Civil War, world wars, and the Great Depression, Americans have been able to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” said Secretary Griswold.

The state’s vote by mail system is currently the national model for election security and access. Furthermore, the state consistently leads the nation in voter turnout with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who all using mail ballots.

County clerks will start sending out ballots to all registered voters beginning Friday, October 9.

“Vote by mail is safe and secure, and ensures that voters can have their voices heard even during a pandemic,” said Secretary Griswold.

For more information regarding Colorado’s elections, visit: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/FAQs/GeneralInfoFAQ.html