Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally Appointed to Colorado Forest Health Council

Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally has been appointed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs to serve on the Colorado Forest Health Council.

The council advises the governor through the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado General Assembly on issues, opportunities, and threats to Colorado’s forests.

McNally has extensively volunteered her time with nonprofit organizations in a variety of outdoor, recreation, and natural environments maintaining trails, open spaces, and parks, in addition to helping with the restoration of riparian projects and trail mitigation projects for Larimer County Natural Resources.

The council was previously housed at the Colorado State Forest Service, but during the 2021 Colorado Legislative Session, has been given a broader focus and more diverse membership with 26 members statewide, the result of the passage of Senate Bill 21-237.

The broader focus of the council includes improving forest health in Colorado through integrated, science-based methods, collaboration among federal, state, and local governments, non-profits, and private partners. Specific areas include wildfire mitigation, restoring ecological health, safeguarding water supplies, protecting recreational opportunities, and adapting to climate change.

