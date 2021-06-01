Commissioner Kristin Stephens Appointed to Regional Air Quality Board

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, by executive order, has appointed Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens to serve as a board member on the Regional Air Quality Council [RAQC]. The RAQC serves as the lead air quality planning agency for the Denver metro area.

Stephens will represent the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization [NFRMPO]. The NFRMPO is the transportation and air quality planning agency representing portions of Larimer and Weld Counties in Northern Colorado. Stephens will begin her new term when the RAQC board meets in June.

Other members appointed by Polis to serve on the board include Mike Foote, board member, chair and representing the broad public; Enessa Janes, City of Arvada, representing local government in the Denver metro region; Commerce City Councilmember Oscar Madera, representing local government in the Denver metro region; Steve Naples, representing the general business community; and Curt Huber who has been reappointed to represent the conservation community.

The Regional Air Quality Council’s mission is to collaborate to improve air quality and protect Colorado’s health, environment, and economy through planning, policy development, and program implementation. For more information on their activities, check out: https://raqc.org.