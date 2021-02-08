Erin Hottenstein Announces Campaign for Fort Collins City Council District 4

Erin Hottenstein is running for Fort Collins City Council to represent District 4 in the municipal election on Tuesday, April 6 to represent the people of District 4 and work to make the city the best it can be.

Erin grew up in Wyoming and Colorado and began her professional life as a radio journalist where she learned to seek all sides of a story, ask questions and listen. This work shared her life and provided her the skills and confidence needed to know she could make a difference and be a leader.

“I’m excited to put my experience as a small-business owner, community volunteer and parent to work for the betterment of my district and all of Fort Collins where I’ve lived for more than 20 years,” said Erin.

Erin is also the founder of non-partisan group Colorado 50-50 which encourages women to serve on boards, commissions and in elected office. Over 600 people have attended the programs including many from underrepresented groups over the last four years.

Erin is additionally a small business owner of Public Speaking for the Professional. She lives with her husband, her two children, two dogs and one frog named Phelps after the Olympian, Micheal Phelps.

Erin enjoys chasing her kids down a ski run or reading Percy Jackson novel together when she is not working or volunteering.

For more information regarding Erin Hottenstein’s campaign for Fort Collins City Council District 4, visit: https://www.erinhottenstein.com