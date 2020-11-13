Finalists Selected for Colorado Supreme Court Justice

November 13, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO, Politics 0
Colorado Supreme Court. Image courtesy of sites.google.com

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission has nominated three candidates for a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court.

The vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court came from the retirement of the Honorary Nathan B. Coats, which takes place effectively on Friday, January 22. The nominees that have been selected by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission are Maria Berkenkotter, Timothy Macdonald, and Andrea Wang.

All three of the nominees were selected after video interviews on Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has a total of 15 days from Friday, November 6, to appoint one of the nominees as a justice on the Colorado Supreme Court under the Colorado Consitution.

For more information regarding the nominee selections for the Colorado Supreme Court Justice, visit: https://www.courts.state.co.us/Media/Judge_Nominees/SC%20CJ%20Coats%20nominees%20FINAL.pdf

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Food Truck Line Up for Tues, 11/10 - Sun, 11/15

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 3 days ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 1 month ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 2 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply