Finalists Selected for Colorado Supreme Court Justice

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission has nominated three candidates for a vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court.

The vacancy on the Colorado Supreme Court came from the retirement of the Honorary Nathan B. Coats, which takes place effectively on Friday, January 22. The nominees that have been selected by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission are Maria Berkenkotter, Timothy Macdonald, and Andrea Wang.

All three of the nominees were selected after video interviews on Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has a total of 15 days from Friday, November 6, to appoint one of the nominees as a justice on the Colorado Supreme Court under the Colorado Consitution.

For more information regarding the nominee selections for the Colorado Supreme Court Justice, visit: https://www.courts.state.co.us/Media/Judge_Nominees/SC%20CJ%20Coats%20nominees%20FINAL.pdf