League of Women Voters of Larimer County to Host Virtual Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County and the City of Fort Collins will host a virtual candidate forum with candidates running for Fort Collins Mayor and City Council Districts 1, 3, 4, and 5 on Wednesday, March 10, from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The forum will be live-streamed on the City of Fort Collins FCTV (cable channels 14 and 881). There will be a recording of the forum posted on both the Fort Collins and The League of Women Voters websites.

Questions can be submitted for the candidates to vote@lwv-larimercounty.org by Monday, March 8. Ballots will be mailed no later than Monday, March 22, and are required to be received at the Fort Collins City Clerk’s Office by Election Day, Tuesday, April 6.

The League of Women Voters (LWV) strives never to support or oppose candidates or parties. Still, it does take stands on issues based on positions resulting from intensive study, discussion of pros and cons, and eventually member consensus at the grassroots level. These positions are the basis for advocacy at the national, state, and local levels.

For more information regarding the League of Women Voters of Larimer County, visit lwv.larimercounty.org and facebook.com/lwvlarimercounty. For more information regarding the election, visit VOTE411.org.