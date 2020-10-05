League of Women Voters of Larimer County to Provide Opportunities to Learn About Ballot Issues

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County will provide information regarding state and local ballot issues at two League-sponsored programs Monday, October 12 from 7 pm to 9 pm and Wednesday, October 21 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and one with the Poudre River Public Library District Wednesday, October 14 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Representatives from the League will discuss the pros and cons of ballot issues. Some issues that will be discussed include changing the state Constitution by Repealing the Gallagher Amendment, Changing state laws by adding propositions on National Popular Vote, the reintroduction of Gray Wolves into the state, and paid family and medical leave insurance program. The presentation of the ballot issues will be held virtually on Zoom requiring registration for all the presentations.

To register for these programs the community can visit the Larimer County League of Women Voters website at www.lwv-larimercounty.org and click on the calendar and choose the ballot issue presentation date they want to join. Additionally, individuals must register and remember to confirm their registration to receive a Zoom link to their e-mail.

To register for the presentation with the Poudre River Public Library District, visit their website at http://poudrelibraries.org/events and click the calendar to choose ballot issues for Wednesday, October 14. The Leauge will take a stand on issues but will not support or oppose any candidates or parties.

For more information regarding The League of Women Voters of Larimer County, visit: LWV-Larimercounty.org