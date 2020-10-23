Letter to the Editor: Shirley Stallings

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

By Shirley Stallings

I am planning on voting for Cory Gardner for re-election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, November 3 and I hope my neighbors will too.

Cory has been a very effective Senator, getting more bills signed into law than almost the rest of the entire Colorado congressional delegation combines. He really cares about Colorado.

His family still lives in Yuma, where they have operated a small business for five generations. Cory Values conservation but also believes in all-of-the-above energy policy.

His policies fit Colorado like a glove. Please join me in voting for Cory Gardner Tuesday, November 3.