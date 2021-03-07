Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein for City Council District 4

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

Andrea Delorey

Let’s make sure that as we emerge from the pandemic and a time of political turmoil across the country, we are electing local leaders who are committed to principled policy, governing that is both accountable and bold, and the agility necessary to steer the city through change. Erin Hottenstein is the candidate for Fort Collins City Council District 4 who will deliver this combination of trustworthy management along with a courageous and inclusive voice for the betterment of the city as a whole.

Erin’s extensive experience managing competing budgetary demands is necessary for the work of post-Covid economic recovery. In that effort, Erin will lead with a commitment to affordable housing and race-based equity as well as bringing her perspective as a small business owner. Erin also understands the significance of sustainability and climate change—she knows we are stewards of the land as well as of the infrastructure.

Erin’s history of public service is deep and varied. She served on the Larimer Workforce Development Board to provide strategic leadership to meet the employment needs of existing and emerging industries. She also completed the Chamber of Commerce Change Leadership Program and served as Board President for her religious institution. Additionally, Erin participated in CSU’s Water Literate Leaders program, and has been part of the Health District of Northern Larimer County’s Compass Advisory Board. Through these experiences, Erin has developed the dexterity to balance complex and competing needs in response to change.

Please vote for Erin Hottenstein for City Council District 4!