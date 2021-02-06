Letter to the Editor – Keep Hughes Stadium Open Space Open

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author.

Laurie Borthwick

Another ‘Best Places to Live”, another top 20 finish for Fort Collins.

One of the primary reasons people give for loving it here is the proximity to natural areas and open space. But we are at a crossroads.

We can either stand back and allow an open space to be gobbled up and developed, or we can speak out and use some creativity. For example, Colorado State University (CSU) has one of the only, arguably the best, graduate degree programs in zoo, animal shelter, and aquarium management.

We also have a growing wildlife rehab facility that needs more room, and it could provide a unique, local training experience. More room is needed to handle the influx of wildlife impacted by events like the wildfires last summer.

In addition, CSU vet school could benefit from the additional opportunities a local wildlife rehab facility could provide. Meanwhile, those of us who are avid hikers, dog walkers, cyclists, climbers, artists, photographers, writers, sunset watchers, students, families, and future generations are the true beneficiaries of keeping the Hughes Stadium Open Space open.

Vote yes on Hughes Public Open Lands on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.