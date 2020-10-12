Letter to the Editor – Support for Cory Gardner

October 11, 2020
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) asks a question to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the State Departments 2021 budget in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on 30 July 2020. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Disclaimer:

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

By Larry Roche

It is with great confidence and pride that I support Senator Cory Gardner’s re-election for the U.S. Senate. I first met Senator Gardner in 2014. Having been active with the Larimer County Republican Party, I have met and spoken with Senator Gardner on numerous occasions. I have found Senator Gardner to a person of integrity with sound values and beliefs. Cory is a strong family man.

He understands what is important to Colorado. An effective federal representative, he has had more bills signed into law than the rest of the Colorado congressional delegation. Cory has prioritized jobs working across the aisle on Opportunity Zone legislation, so that, distressed communities can attract new investment. Important to Colorado, Cory is a national leader on energy and natural resources. Cory won the fight to relocate the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Grand Junction. Cory cares about Colorado and its families. He introduced the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act, guaranteeing protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Senator Cory Gardner has worked tirelessly for the people of Colorado and our nation. We need Senator Gardner representing the interests of Colorado in the U.S. Senate.

