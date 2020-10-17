Letter to the Editor – Vote for public servants, not a delusional egotist

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

By Gary Raham

In this upcoming election, vote for public servants, Biden and Harris, not for Donald Trump, a troubled person in love only with himself and the trappings of power. Many respected republicans are taking this advice.

Whatever gains Trump’s made for the American economy are short term at best, largely because he failed in his duty to lead this country responsibly in dealing with a pandemic. Had he set an example for following the science and setting national standards for a unified response, our economy would be in much better shape today and many more of our friends and relatives would be alive to celebrate those benefits with the rest of us.

The American Red Cross turned to the Millenium Project, “a global think tank with ‘nodes’ in 67 countries, founded in 1996, to organize the many uncertainties of the virus into alternative scenarios to assist in future planning and response.” The MP concluded:

The greatest health, financial, economic, and psychological impacts still lie ahead.

The difference between the best and worst scenarios is gigantic. The outcome will be determined by public actions including wearing masks, physical distancing, hand-washing, and avoiding indoor crowds.

Pinning all hopes on a vaccine to end the pandemic is unwise.

A unified national strategy, responsible public behavior, strategic leadership, and international coordination can dramatically improve our situation.

You will only get these results by voting for Biden and Harris.

Learn more about the Millenium Project at http://www.millenium-project.org/covid-19