Poudre School District Board of Directors Virtual Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County, in conjunction with Fort Collins’ FCTV, will host a public forum for the candidates for Poudre School District Board of Directors on Wednesday, October 6, from 7:00-900 p.m. The forum will be virtual and can be viewed, in Fort Collins, on Comcast channels 14 or 881. The forum will also be live-streamed at fortcollinstv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL.

Recordings of the forum will be available afterward on the League webpage, lwvlc.clubexpress.com; or at Vote411.org; or at the FCTV webpage, fcgov.com/fctv/.

During the forum, candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and will be given equal time to respond to questions posed by a moderator. The public may submit questions for candidates to barbarahansen7@msn.com through October 3.

The League of Women Voters of Larimer County is a non-partisan group of men and women dedicated to ensuring the health of democracy in America through voter education and services. For more information on the League, visit their website at lwvlc.clubexpress.com or email info@lwv-larimercounty.org.

