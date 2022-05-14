Registration Now Open for City’s May 23 Virtual Homelessness Town Hall

Loveland residents are invited to join City Council and staff for a virtual Town Hall addressing the topic of homelessness in Loveland from 6-7:30 pm, Monday, May 23.

The Town Hall will include a staff presentation featuring Community Partnership Office Manager Alison Hade, Homeward Alliance Executive Director David Rout and Loveland Homeless Systems Project Manager Sandra Wright. The presentation will focus on the larger picture of homelessness including what work is being done and needs to be done to develop systems to make homelessness rare, short-lived, and non-reoccurring for people in Loveland.

Following the presentation, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions, share their views, and have an open dialogue on the topics presented through facilitated discussions by Loveland Public Library staff.

City staff and council will listen to questions and feedback from attendees about this topic that will further inform future educational opportunities and council discussions. The virtual Town Hall is limited to 60 participants to accommodate the facilitated breakout discussions. Those unable to attend the Town Hall can provide their feedback and engage with the City on this topic through the City’s Let’s Talk Loveland platform, LetsTalkLoveland.org/homelessness.

This Town Hall will be a remote public meeting through Zoom. Register at bit.ly/HomelessnessTownHall.

This Town Hall is part of the City’s Communication & Engagement Roadmap focusing on creating more two-way dialogue between staff, council, and the public on topics of interest.