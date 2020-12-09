Winter Park Resort is open for the 2020/21 Season

Winter Park Resort held its 2020/21 Opening Day on Thursday, December 3 at 9 am to launch this winter season.

Skiers and riders enjoyed the sunshine and blue skies while wearing masks and socially distancing at Winter Park. Alex Kudron and Lennon Sarfati of Winter Park were on the official first chair of the season.

Winter Park is very much looking forward to sharing a memorable season with its guests and is encouraging all who visit to check the resort website listed below and its “Shred Another Day” guidelines before heading up. Each and everyone who visits Winter Park Resort is responsible for knowing and abiding by all guidelines to ensure the season’s safety and longevity.

For more information regarding Winter Park Resort, visit: www.winterparkresort.com or to learn more about Winter Park Resort’s “Shred Another Day” guidelines, visit: www.winterparkresort.com/ShredAnotherDay