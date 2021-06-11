2021 Pianos About Town Artists Selected

The 2021 season of Pianos About Town started on Wednesday, May 26, with artist Chris Bates painting in the Art in Action tent at the north end of Old Town Square. Pianos About Town is a collaborative project between the City of Fort Collins Art In Public Places Program, Bohemian Foundation, and the Downtown Development Authority. The project combines art and music for the enjoyment of the community. Pianos are painted from May through October in Old Town Square, where the public can interact with the artists as they work. Pianos are also painted in the winter months, in various public indoor locations. The completed pianos then rotate to various locations throughout Fort Collins, inviting people to admire the artwork and play a tune.

All the artists have been selected for the 2021 Pianos About Town season:

Kaley Alie

Chris Bates

CM Canino

Carol Erikson

Chelsea Ermer

Katie Fahrenbruch

Chelsea Gilmore

Faith Johnson

Elisabeth Marsh and Audrey McCullough

Miranda Pehrson

Sophia Ramirez

Willow Sedam

Shown above, from left to right, top to bottom, are the piano concepts for Faith Johnson, Elisabeth Marsh and Audrey McCullough, Chelsea Gilmore, Sophia Ramirez, Carol Erickson, and Willow Sedam.

For more information on Pianos About Town visit https://www.fcgov.com/artspublic/pianos.