Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced the 2022 Non-Motorized Trails and LWCF Grant Cycles are now open and accepting applications. The grant cycles are currently through Oct. 4, 2021.

To continue CPW’s goal to improve trail recreation opportunities while protecting wildlife, habitat, and cultural resources, grants are being offered in three categories for this year’s non-motorized trails cycle:

Construction: Maximum Award of $250,000 New Trail or Trailhead Construction – New trail or trailhead construction, including the installation or creation of new facilities where none currently exist.

Maintenance: Maximum Award of $250,000 Maintenance, Re-route, or Reconstruction of Existing Trails – Enhancement or improvement of a current trail to address resource damage or visitor safety concerns. Enhancements or Upgrades to Existing Trailheads – Improvement of current trailhead facilities.

Planning/Support: Maximum Award of $45,000 Planning – Trail layout, design, engineering, feasibility studies, inventory, use studies, and analysis of existing and proposed trails. Support – the Building, and enhancement of volunteer organizations, increasing volunteer capacity and implementing trail training and education.



While funding is available for all three categories, the program is placing an emphasis on maintenance projects for the 2022 cycle to address the increased need to repair and improve existing trails in the state. Applicants may submit two applications for a State Trails grant, one can be in either the Construction or Maintenance category and the other can be in the Planning or Support category.

The LWCF grant cycle has a separate grant application for projects to acquire, develop and maintain public lands for outdoor recreation to improve quality of life and the health and vitality of present and future generations. LWCF requires one hundred percent matching funds and can only be awarded to local, state or tribal governments. The maximum request for this year’s cycle is $1.25 million and the minimum request is $100 thousand. To learn more, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/TrailsLWCF.aspx.

To help address potential wildlife impacts in applications, all potential Non-Motorized Trails or LWCF applicants must contact the corresponding CPW Area Wildlife Manager by Sept. 7, 2021, to discuss the project. Please email a basic project scope and site map to both the appropriate Area Wildlife Manager (contact information can be found here) and trails@state.co.us to be eligible for project review and scoring. For more information on addressing wildlife impacts for trail projects, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Planning-Trails-for-Wildlife.aspx.