Backstage Rialto 2023 Whiskey Tasting

Rialto’s 2nd Annual Whiskey Tasting will take place on Friday, March 10 from 6 pm – 7:30 pm. Join in for savory and sweet nibbles, along with a generous sampling of whiskeys. Learn about the whiskey making and tasting process from an expert.

Have you ever wondered about the differences between whiskeys? How about the process each whiskey goes through to create signature tastes, colors, smells,–even cost?

Backstage Rialto invites you into the fascinating world of all things whiskey. Taste a selection of spirits on your way to becoming a true connoisseur! The tasting takes place prior to the Rialto’s evening concert with Celtic band Altan — *please note: concert tickets are sold separately via the Rialto website.

Cost: $40/individual or $75/couple

Includes: A guided whiskey tasting from the The Bridge Bar, along with charcuterie nibbles, and more than a few shenanigans. Very limited seating is available, reserve your spots today!

Here’s what you can expect:

🕞 1.5 hours of whiskey tasting shenanigans

🥃 Taste 5 different whiskeys

🤔 Learn all there is to know about whiskey directly from our whiskey expert

🍀 Meet and mingle with other whiskey lovers