Cardiologists to Share Expertise at Banner Health Conference

Experts in cardiovascular medicine will share their expertise at the 2022 Heart Conference sponsored by Banner CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado. The conference is 7:15 am-4:15 pm on Tuesday, February 15 at the University of Northern Colorado Ballroom in Greeley. Virtual options also are available.

Health care professionals involved in the care of cardiovascular patients will benefit from the program which focuses on a variety of topics including pregnancy and cardiovascular changes, atrial fibrillation, and the care of adult survivors of congenital heart disease. The event also includes time for networking and a vendor fair.

For a complete list of speakers and to register, visit bannerhealth.com/230CARE keywords: Heart Conference. The cost is $75 from February 1 through the day of the event.

