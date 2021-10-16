Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Announces the American Plains Artists Annual Juried Show

The American Plains Artists (APA) 36th Annual Juried Exhibit & Sale will be hosted by the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum, November 5 – December 5, 2021, and will open with a “Jump the Gun” Opening Reception for CFD Old West Museum Members and APA Artists on Friday, November 5, from 4:30-5:30 pm. The Opening Reception will open to all other ticket holders from 5:30-7:30 pm. The cost is $25 per person.

The public is invited to attend this celebration of “Art of the Plains” featuring approximately 115 two- and three-dimensional realistic and representational artworks in traditional media that depict the American Great Plains region–its landscape, wildlife, people, and way of life in historical or modern times. Artworks in the show will be rendered by nationally recognized award-winning artists from across the U.S.A. and sometimes from foreign countries.

For more information about the APA and the CFD Old West Museum please go to www.americanplainsartists.com and www.oldwestmuseum.org

