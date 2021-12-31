Dear, Bellvue…Prepare for Snow!

Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bellvue, CO. Friday 12/31

Late snow showers are expected on Thursday 12/30. Then during the day on Friday 12/31, we’re watching for a potential Winter storm. The weather is predicted to be cloudy with snow. High 33F. with winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of snow is 100%, those are pretty good odds. Snow accumulation up 3 to 5 inches.

Into Friday evening, still watching a potential Winter Storm. Snow in the evening is expected to give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 9F. with winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%, still not bad. Again, 3 to 5 inches of snow to be expected.

All in all, can we expect 10 inches of snow in Bellvue? That’s what the weather folks are saying. Get those winter boots, gloves, and hats ready — because it’s coming.