Mail Creek Pedestrian Underpass and Culvert Project is Underway

The City of Fort Collins is beginning construction work on a new pedestrian underpass and box culvert at Timberline Road and the Mail Creek Ditch in southeast Fort Collins.

The project will install a trail underpass at Timberline Road south of the Mail Creek Ditch that will serve the future Mail Creek Trail. Work will also include replacing the box culvert at Timberline Road over the Mail Creek Irrigation Ditch, as well as detour construction and tree removals where necessary. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by late Spring 2022.

During construction, drivers can expect temporary lane shifts on Timberline Road and a speed reduction through the work zone. Timberline Road will remain open to two-way traffic during construction. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.

The pedestrian underpass and box culvert construction contract is the first of two projects on the Timberline corridor between Stetson Creek and Zephyr Road over the next two years. The next project will widen Timberline Road, with construction beginning in late 2022. Mountain Constructors is the contractor for the pedestrian underpass and box culvert project.

For more information about the Timberline projects visit fcgov.com/timberlinewidening.

To learn more about the Mail Creek Trail, visit fcgov.com/mailcreektrail.