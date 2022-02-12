Timnath Town Council Updates, January 25, 2022, Meeting

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, January 25 meeting:

Council passed a resolution promoting Alternate Planning Commissioner Robert Axmacher to a regular commissioner’s seat assuming Christina Bickley’s vacated term. Bickley resigned, leaving a vacancy on the board, and Axmacher has been serving on the planning commission since 2021.

Council approved an ordinance amending multiple sections of the Land Use Code, to provide greater clarity on items relating to Administration, Use Regulations, Development Standards, Land Subdivision, and Annexation Procedures.

Council passed a resolution approving a Final Plat proposal to create 57 single-family detached lots in the Timnath Landing Subdivision with the intent to create alley-loaded single-family homes. The single-family lots will range from 3,600 square feet to 5,700 square feet. The development includes 20 percent open space, fronts a park, and will connect to open space.

Council passed a resolution approving the purchase of a 2022 HV513 truck with an added equipment package. The equipment package includes a plow and combination box spreader. The new truck will allow Public Works staff to perform higher-level snow plowing operations and general town maintenance functions.