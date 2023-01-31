Today’s Weather: 1/31/23

January 31, 2023

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we can look forward to plentiful sunshine. High 22F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 21 20 1
Berthoud 0 14 23 8
Fort Collins 5 18 22 7
Greeley 2 13 21 -2
Laporte 3 15 23 11
Livermore 0 24 21 9
Loveland 0 24 22 9
Red Feather Lakes 12 26 21 11
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 22 23 10
Wellington 0 21 23 6
Windsor 0 15 21 3
*As of January 31, 2023 10:00am

