Today’s Weather: 1/31/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we can look forward to plentiful sunshine. High 22F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|21
|20
|1
|Berthoud
|0
|14
|23
|8
|Fort Collins
|5
|18
|22
|7
|Greeley
|2
|13
|21
|-2
|Laporte
|3
|15
|23
|11
|Livermore
|0
|24
|21
|9
|Loveland
|0
|24
|22
|9
|Red Feather Lakes
|12
|26
|21
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|22
|23
|10
|Wellington
|0
|21
|23
|6
|Windsor
|0
|15
|21
|3
|*As of January 31, 2023 10:00am
