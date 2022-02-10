Today’s Weather: 2/10/22

|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|26
|52
|33
|Berthoud
|0
|23
|55
|33
|Fort Collins
|2
|26
|54
|35
|Greeley
|0
|33
|52
|27
|Laporte
|0
|23
|54
|35
|Livermore
|13
|37
|36
|25
|Loveland
|0
|25
|54
|33
|Red Feather Lakes
|21
|29
|38
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|17
|39
|42
|32
|Wellington
|4
|26
|55
|36
|Windsor
|1
|26
|53
|32
|*As of February 10, 2022 7:30am
