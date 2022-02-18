Today’s Weather: 2/18/22

February 18, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today look forward to lots of sunshine with a high around 45F and winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.  Tonight we’ll see clear skies with an average low around 22F and winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 3 17 46 18
Berthoud 0 16 46 20
Fort Collins 0 17 45 22
Greeley 1 14 44 16
Laporte 1 13 46 24
Livermore 3 26 27 20
Loveland 1 12 45 22
Red Feather Lakes 14 21 30 22
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 20 34 26
Wellington 0 18 47 20
Windsor 0 12 46 19
*As of February 18, 2022 7:15am

