Today’s Weather: 2/18/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today look forward to lots of sunshine with a high around 45F and winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with an average low around 22F and winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|17
|46
|18
|Berthoud
|0
|16
|46
|20
|Fort Collins
|0
|17
|45
|22
|Greeley
|1
|14
|44
|16
|Laporte
|1
|13
|46
|24
|Livermore
|3
|26
|27
|20
|Loveland
|1
|12
|45
|22
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|21
|30
|22
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|20
|34
|26
|Wellington
|0
|18
|47
|20
|Windsor
|0
|12
|46
|19
|*As of February 18, 2022 7:15am
