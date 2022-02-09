Today’s Weather: 2/9/22

Today
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun with an average high in the upper 40’sF, and winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Low average in the mid 20’sF and winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|27
|46
|23
|Berthoud
|0
|30
|50
|27
|Fort Collins
|0
|30
|48
|26
|Greeley
|0
|33
|46
|22
|Laporte
|0
|32
|48
|28
|Livermore
|2
|36
|31
|24
|Loveland
|4
|33
|48
|27
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|27
|35
|26
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|34
|38
|30
|Wellington
|0
|31
|48
|27
|Windsor
|0
|29
|48
|24
|*As of February 9, 2022 7:45am
