Today’s Weather: 2/9/22

February 9, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Uncategorized, Weather 0
Today 
2% / in
Tonight  

15% / 0 in

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at a mix of clouds and sun with an average high in the upper 40’sF, and winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Low average in the mid 20’sF and winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 27 46 23
Berthoud 0 30 50 27
Fort Collins 0 30 48 26
Greeley 0 33 46 22
Laporte 0 32 48 28
Livermore 2 36 31 24
Loveland 4 33 48 27
Red Feather Lakes 1 27 35 26
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 34 38 30
Wellington 0 31 48 27
Windsor 0 29 48 24
*As of February 9, 2022 7:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply