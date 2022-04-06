Today’s Weather: 4/6/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds and an average high around 52F with winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with gusty winds during the evening and an average low around 33F with winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|28
|35
|49
|30
|Berthoud
|3
|35
|52
|30
|Fort Collins
|22
|34
|52
|33
|Greeley
|15
|37
|51
|30
|Laporte
|8
|35
|50
|33
|Livermore
|22
|25
|30
|18
|Loveland
|25
|35
|52
|32
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|15
|32
|20
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|33
|27
|35
|24
|Wellington
|23
|33
|50
|32
|Windsor
|12
|36
|51
|32
|*As of April 6, 2022 7:45am
