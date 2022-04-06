Today’s Weather: 4/6/22

April 6, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds and an average high around 52F with winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with gusty winds during the evening and an average low around 33F with winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 28 35 49 30
Berthoud 3 35 52 30
Fort Collins 22 34 52 33
Greeley 15 37 51 30
Laporte 8 35 50 33
Livermore 22 25 30 18
Loveland 25 35 52 32
Red Feather Lakes 10 15 32 20
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 33 27 35 24
Wellington 23 33 50 32
Windsor 12 36 51 32
*As of April 6, 2022 7:45am

