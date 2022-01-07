Today’s Weather: Cold but Warming Up!

January 7, 2022

Expect milder conditions today, s ome clouds and sun in the morning and afternoon. It will most likely be cloudier in the afternoon. The day low will be in the 20s around Northern Colorado, colder on the Eastern Plains. Winds are expected to be NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 11 26 2 Berthoud 0 11 40 20 Fort Collins 0 12 35 19 Greeley 2 10 35 15 Laporte 1 18 44 28 Livermore 5 43 43 32 Loveland 3 11 38 22 Red Feather Lakes 6 35 40 27 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 19 46 44 31 Wellington 5 26 39 26 Windsor 0 9 35 19 *As of December January 7, 2022 7:45am